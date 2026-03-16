Australia vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
AUS
90%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
10%
Parimatch
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 454 runs, Mitchell Marsh was the leading run scorer for Australia in 2025.
- With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.
Australia vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Australia head into this tournament after underwhelming displays against India and Pakistan prior to this tournament. Things got worse for Australia as the injury list grew deeper but they managed to overcome that in the opening game against Ireland as Australia beat Ireland by 67 runs.
Much like their opponents, Zimbabwe were sensational in the opening game against Oman as they dominated the game from the start. They restricted Oman to mere 103 runs and eventually won the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 90%
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 10%
Australia vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026
Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury and he once again struggled to make an impact in the opening game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. Even though he struggled in the warmup game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Australia and Zimbabwe Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Head Travis
batsman
Bennet Brian
batsman
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Marumani Tadiwanashe
wicket keeper
Green Cameron
all rounder
Myers Dion
batsman
David Tim
batsman
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Burl Ryan
all rounder
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Munyonga Tony
all rounder
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Musekiwa T
all rounder
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Evans Brad
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Masakadza Wellington
bowler
Zampa Adam
bowler
Cremer Graeme
all rounder
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Muzarabani Blessing
bowler
Team Form
Australia Team Form
Australia have lost back to back series against India and Pakistan, they won the opening game against Ireland.
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe were excellent last year in this format and they dominated the opening game against Oman.
Australia vs Zimbabwe
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Josh Inglis to be Australia’ top batter
Josh Inglis had a decent start to the tournament as he scored 37 runs off 17 balls against Ireland. We expect him to play a key role once again in this game and will score well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett was sensational in the warmup game against Oman as he scored a half century. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 48 off 36 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler
Adam Zampa was phenomenal against Pakistan as he bagged five wickets in the series and in the opening game he bagged four wickets against Ireland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Richard Ngarava has been impressive in all formats for Zimbabwe. He continued his impressive form in the opening game as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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