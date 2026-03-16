Australia vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction AUS 90 % Chance of Winning ZIM 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia take on Zimbabwe in the 19th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 11:00 AM IST.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Australia head into this tournament after underwhelming displays against India and Pakistan prior to this tournament. Things got worse for Australia as the injury list grew deeper but they managed to overcome that in the opening game against Ireland as Australia beat Ireland by 67 runs.

Much like their opponents, Zimbabwe were sensational in the opening game against Oman as they dominated the game from the start. They restricted Oman to mere 103 runs and eventually won the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 90%

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 10%

Australia vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury and he once again struggled to make an impact in the opening game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. Even though he struggled in the warmup game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Australia and Zimbabwe Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost back to back series against India and Pakistan, they won the opening game against Ireland.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe were excellent last year in this format and they dominated the opening game against Oman.

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Australia vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Josh Inglis to be Australia’ top batter

Josh Inglis had a decent start to the tournament as he scored 37 runs off 17 balls against Ireland. We expect him to play a key role once again in this game and will score well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett was sensational in the warmup game against Oman as he scored a half century. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 48 off 36 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler

Adam Zampa was phenomenal against Pakistan as he bagged five wickets in the series and in the opening game he bagged four wickets against Ireland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Richard Ngarava has been impressive in all formats for Zimbabwe. He continued his impressive form in the opening game as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.