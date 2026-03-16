245

India vs Netherlands Match Prediction

IND

99%

Chance of Winning

NED

1%

Parimatch

1.01
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Narendra Modi Stadium

India take on Netherlands in the 36th of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 07:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 158 runs, Ishan Kishan is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.
  • With 2314 runs, Max O'Dowd is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this format.

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India vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

India headed into this campaign as the favourites to win back to back championships and they haven’t disappointed as they have been perfect so far and with three wins in three games they have already qualified for the Super Eight. In the last game they dominated against Pakistan.

Unlike their opponents, Netherlands have struggled to make an impact so far this season as they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. They need to win this game to have a chance of qualification. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India’ chances of winning - 99%
  • Netherlands’ chances of winning - 01%

India vs Netherlands Prediction & Tips 2026

Suryakumar Yadav has done well so far in this campaign, he was exceptional in the opening game against USA and in the last game he scored 32 against Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bas de Leede had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 30 off 25 balls against Pakistan. In the three games thus far he has scored 30, 72 and 23 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

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India vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

India and Netherlands Player List

Playing

IND
IND
NED
NED
First TeamSecond Team
Sharma Abhishek

all rounder

Levitt Michael

all rounder

Kishan Ishan

wicket keeper

O Dowd Max

batsman

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Pandya Hardik

all rounder

Edwards Scott

wicket keeper

Dube Shivam

all rounder

Croes Noah

wicket keeper

Team Form

India Team Form

India have been dominant in this campaign so far as they have three wins in three games.

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands have struggled for consistency as they have one win in three games thus far.

India vs Netherlands

T20i

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Icon

India

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.01
Icon

Netherlands

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

15.00

India vs Netherlands Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter

Ishan Kishan was sensational in the last match as he scored a brilliant half century against Pakistan. With 158 runs, he is the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter

Michael Levitt did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Netherland and was the leading run scorer in this last calendar year for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and ended the game with bowling figures of 2/17. He has been the standout bowler for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:India will winIndia has a perfect record in this campaign with three wins in three games.
Compare Odds:India to win - 1.01
Netherlands to win - 15.00
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