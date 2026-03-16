India vs Netherlands Match Prediction
IND
99%
Chance of Winning
NED
1%
Parimatch
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 158 runs, Ishan Kishan is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.
- With 2314 runs, Max O'Dowd is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this format.
India vs Netherlands Chance of Winning
India headed into this campaign as the favourites to win back to back championships and they haven’t disappointed as they have been perfect so far and with three wins in three games they have already qualified for the Super Eight. In the last game they dominated against Pakistan.
Unlike their opponents, Netherlands have struggled to make an impact so far this season as they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. They need to win this game to have a chance of qualification. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 99%
- Netherlands’ chances of winning - 01%
India vs Netherlands Prediction & Tips 2026
Suryakumar Yadav has done well so far in this campaign, he was exceptional in the opening game against USA and in the last game he scored 32 against Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bas de Leede had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 30 off 25 balls against Pakistan. In the three games thus far he has scored 30, 72 and 23 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
India and Netherlands Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Levitt Michael
all rounder
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
O Dowd Max
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Edwards Scott
wicket keeper
Singh Rinku
batsman
Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Croes Noah
wicket keeper
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Dutt Aryan
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
van der Merwe Roelof
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Klein Kyle
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India have been dominant in this campaign so far as they have three wins in three games.
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands have struggled for consistency as they have one win in three games thus far.
India vs Netherlands
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Netherlands
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs Netherlands Top Batters
Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter
Ishan Kishan was sensational in the last match as he scored a brilliant half century against Pakistan. With 158 runs, he is the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter
Michael Levitt did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Netherland and was the leading run scorer in this last calendar year for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Netherlands Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and ended the game with bowling figures of 2/17. He has been the standout bowler for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be Netherlands’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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