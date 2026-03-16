India vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
IND
96%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
4%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 180 runs, Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.
- With 180 runs, Brian Bennett is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe this season.
India vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
India suffered one of the biggest upsets in the last game against South Africa which makes the remaining two games a must win game for the home side. India bowled first in the match and South Africa managed to post 187 runs on the scoreboard. India batters failed to turn up and they lost the game by 76 runs.
Much like their opponents, Zimbabwe suffered one of the biggest defeats in this campaign in the last outing against West Indies. They conceded 254 runs against West Indies and they eventually lost the game by 107 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 96%
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 04%
India vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026
Suryakumar Yadav struggled to make an impact in the last game but he still was the second highest run scorer in the match. So far he has scored 180 runs and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Tadiwanashe Marumani has struggled for consistency so far this season as he has scored 104 runs thus far. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
India vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India and Zimbabwe Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Marumani Tadiwanashe
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Bennet Brian
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Myers Dion
batsman
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Burl Ryan
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Munyonga Tony
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Musekiwa T
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Evans Brad
all rounder
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Muzarabani Blessing
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Ngarava Richard
bowler
Singh Rinku
batsman
Team Form
India Team Form
India suffered their first defeat in the last outing against South Africa. They have four wins in five games thus far.
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have been exceptional thus far but they struggled in the last game against West Indies.
India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head
India have dominated this fixture in the past against Zimbabwe. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and India won the series 4-1.
Head to Head:
India : 10
Zimbabwe: 03
India vs Zimbabwe
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter
Ishan Kishan struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has done well thus far and has been the standout batter for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid so far and with 180 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy had one of his worst games in this format in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Blessing Muzarabani did not have a great game but still bagged two wickets against West Indies. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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