India vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction IND 96 % Chance of Winning ZIM 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on Zimbabwe in the 48th of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 26 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

India suffered one of the biggest upsets in the last game against South Africa which makes the remaining two games a must win game for the home side. India bowled first in the match and South Africa managed to post 187 runs on the scoreboard. India batters failed to turn up and they lost the game by 76 runs.

Much like their opponents, Zimbabwe suffered one of the biggest defeats in this campaign in the last outing against West Indies. They conceded 254 runs against West Indies and they eventually lost the game by 107 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 96%

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 04%

India vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026

Suryakumar Yadav struggled to make an impact in the last game but he still was the second highest run scorer in the match. So far he has scored 180 runs and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Tadiwanashe Marumani has struggled for consistency so far this season as he has scored 104 runs thus far. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

India and Zimbabwe Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India suffered their first defeat in the last outing against South Africa. They have four wins in five games thus far.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have been exceptional thus far but they struggled in the last game against West Indies.

India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture in the past against Zimbabwe. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and India won the series 4-1.

Head to Head:

India : 10

Zimbabwe: 03

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India vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter

Ishan Kishan struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has done well thus far and has been the standout batter for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid so far and with 180 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy had one of his worst games in this format in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani did not have a great game but still bagged two wickets against West Indies. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.