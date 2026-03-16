Netherlands vs Namibia Match Prediction
NED
61%
Chance of Winning
NAM
39%
Parimatch
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 2314 runs, Max O'Dowd is the leading run scorer for Netherlands in this format.
- With 320 runs, Jan Frylinck was the leading run scorer for Namibia in 2025.
Netherlands vs Namibia Chance of Winning
Netherlands headed into this tournament after a pretty inconsistent performance in the last calendar year and they struggled in the opening game of the season against Pakistan. Netherlands batted first and scored 147 runs, the bowlers bowled well but they eventually lost the game by three wickets.
Namibia have been brilliant in this format in recent years. They haven’t played an international game since Oct 2025, in the last game they went head to head against South Africa and they won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Netherlands are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Netherlands’ chances of winning - 61%
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 39%
Netherlands vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026
Bas de Leede had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 30 off 25 balls against Pakistan. Even though he has been inconsistent in the recent past, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat as he has been consistent and last season he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Netherlands vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Netherlands and Namibia Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Levitt Michael
all rounder
Steenkamp Louren
batsman
O Dowd Max
batsman
Frylinck Jan Nicolaas
all rounder
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Loftie-Eaton Nicol
all rounder
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Edwards Scott
wicket keeper
Smit JJ
all rounder
Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin
batsman
Green Zane
wicket keeper
van Beek Logan
bowler
Leicher Dylan
bowler
Dutt Aryan
bowler
Trumpelmann Ruben
bowler
van der Merwe Roelof
all rounder
Myburgh Willem
no information yet
van der Gugten Tim
bowler
Scholtz Bernard Martinus
batsman
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Heingo Max
no information yet
Team Form
Netherlands Team Form
Netherlands have lost three games on the bounce, in the opening game they lost against Pakistan.
Namibia Team Form
Namibia have done well in the recent past as they have won six of the last seven matches in this format.
Netherlands vs Namibia
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Netherlands
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Namibia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Netherlands vs Namibia Top Batters
Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter
Michael Levitt was sensational last year for Netherlands as he was the leading run scorer in this last calendar year for his side. In the opening game he scored 24 off 15 balls and we expect him to play a key role in this fixture.
Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter
Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia and would be hoping to make a mark in this campaign. With 320 runs, he was the leading run scorer in 2025 for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Netherlands vs Namibia Top Bowlers
Paul van Meekeren to be Netherlands’ top bowler
Paul van Meekeren showcased his experience in the last game against Pakistan as he was sensational he ended up with two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler
JJ Smit was dominant with the ball last year. and we expect him to lead the line once again in this campaign. Last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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