Netherlands vs Namibia Match Prediction NED 61 % Chance of Winning NAM 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Netherlands take on Namibia in the tenth game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 11:00 AM IST.

Netherlands vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Netherlands headed into this tournament after a pretty inconsistent performance in the last calendar year and they struggled in the opening game of the season against Pakistan. Netherlands batted first and scored 147 runs, the bowlers bowled well but they eventually lost the game by three wickets.

Namibia have been brilliant in this format in recent years. They haven’t played an international game since Oct 2025, in the last game they went head to head against South Africa and they won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Netherlands are favourites in the upcoming game.

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 61%

Namibia’ chances of winning - 39%

Netherlands vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026

Bas de Leede had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 30 off 25 balls against Pakistan. Even though he has been inconsistent in the recent past, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat as he has been consistent and last season he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Netherlands vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Netherlands and Namibia Player List

Team Form

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands have lost three games on the bounce, in the opening game they lost against Pakistan.

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have done well in the recent past as they have won six of the last seven matches in this format.

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Netherlands vs Namibia Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ top batter

Michael Levitt was sensational last year for Netherlands as he was the leading run scorer in this last calendar year for his side. In the opening game he scored 24 off 15 balls and we expect him to play a key role in this fixture.

Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter

Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia and would be hoping to make a mark in this campaign. With 320 runs, he was the leading run scorer in 2025 for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Netherlands vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Paul van Meekeren to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Paul van Meekeren showcased his experience in the last game against Pakistan as he was sensational he ended up with two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler

JJ Smit was dominant with the ball last year. and we expect him to lead the line once again in this campaign. Last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.