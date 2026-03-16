Pakistan vs United States of America Match Prediction
PAK
86%
Chance of Winning
USA
14%
Parimatch
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 193 runs, Salman Ali Agha is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in 2026.
- With 365 runs, Monank Patel was the leading run scorer for United States of America in 2025.
Pakistan vs United States of America Chance of Winning
Pakistan have been sensational in this calendar year, they went head to head against Australia prior to this tournament and they won the series 3-0. They continued their excellent form in the opening game against Netherland, their bowlers dominated the game and Pakistan eventually won the tie with three wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, United States of America started the campaign with a loss against tournament favourites India. Even though USA lost the game, there were a lot of positives especially in the bowling department to build upon. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 86%
- United States of America’ chances of winning - 14%
Pakistan vs United States of America Prediction & Tips 2026
Babar Azam has struggled in this format and once again he failed to find his footing in the last game against Netherlands as he scored 15 off 18 balls. We expect him to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game. upcoming game.
Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format. Even though he struggled in the last game against India, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs United States of America Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Pakistan and United States of America Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Farhan Sahibzada
batsman
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Ayub Saim
batsman
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Salman Agha
all rounder
Patel Monank
wicket keeper
Azam Babar
batsman
Kumar Milind
all rounder
Khan Usman
batsman
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Nawaz Mohammad
all rounder
Singh Harmeet
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Mohsin Mohammad
no information yet
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Adil Ehsan
bowler
Ahmed Abrar
bowler
Netravalkar Saurabh
bowler
Team Form
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have been excellent so far as they have won four games on the bounce. They beat Netherlands in the opening game.
United States of America Team Form
United States of America struggled with the bat in the last game against India. USA have lost three games on the bounce.
Pakistan vs United States of America
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
USA
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan vs United States of America Top Batters
Salman Ali Agha to be Pakistan’ top batter
Salman Ali Agha did not have a great game in the last outing against Netherland but we expect him to bounce back as he has been the standout batter for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter
Monank Patel struggled in the last game against India regardless we are going to back him once again as with 365 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs United States of America Top Bowlers
Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Abrar Ahmed was excellent in the last game as he ended up with best bowling figures against Netherlands. He is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ top bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar struggled to make an impact in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for USA which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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