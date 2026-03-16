Pakistan vs United States of America Match Prediction PAK 86 % Chance of Winning USA 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Pakistan take on United States of America in the 12th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 07:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs United States of America Chance of Winning

Pakistan have been sensational in this calendar year, they went head to head against Australia prior to this tournament and they won the series 3-0. They continued their excellent form in the opening game against Netherland, their bowlers dominated the game and Pakistan eventually won the tie with three wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, United States of America started the campaign with a loss against tournament favourites India. Even though USA lost the game, there were a lot of positives especially in the bowling department to build upon. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 86%

United States of America’ chances of winning - 14%

Pakistan vs United States of America Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam has struggled in this format and once again he failed to find his footing in the last game against Netherlands as he scored 15 off 18 balls. We expect him to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game. upcoming game.

Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format. Even though he struggled in the last game against India, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs United States of America Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Pakistan and United States of America Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have been excellent so far as they have won four games on the bounce. They beat Netherlands in the opening game.

United States of America Team Form

United States of America struggled with the bat in the last game against India. USA have lost three games on the bounce.

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Pakistan vs United States of America Top Batters

Salman Ali Agha to be Pakistan’ top batter

Salman Ali Agha did not have a great game in the last outing against Netherland but we expect him to bounce back as he has been the standout batter for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter

Monank Patel struggled in the last game against India regardless we are going to back him once again as with 365 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs United States of America Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed was excellent in the last game as he ended up with best bowling figures against Netherlands. He is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar struggled to make an impact in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for USA which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.