South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
SA
74%
Chance of Winning
AFG
26%
Parimatch
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 168 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2026.
- With 176 runs, Darwish Rasooli is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in 2026.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
South Africa headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format as they have been inconsistent. They would be hoping to turn things around and top the group this term. In the opening game they went head to head against Canada and they won the game by 57 runs.
Afghanistan head into this game after a disappointing start against New Zealand and now they cannot afford to lose any more points if they aspire to make the next round. They lost the opening game by five wickets. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 74%
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 26%
South Africa vs Afghanistan Prediction & Tips 2026
Dewald Brevis did not have a great start to the tournament regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been outstanding for South Africa in this format and we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game.
Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. Even though he struggled in the last game, he has been the standout batter and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
SKY: Clear
RAIN: No Rain
TEMP: 32C
WIND POWER: 13 Km/hr
South Africa and Afghanistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Zadran Ibrahim
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Miller David
batsman
Rasooli Darwish
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Linde George
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Team Form
South Africa Team Form
South Africa head into this tournament after a series win against West Indies, they won the opening game against Canada.
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have won six of the last eight matches. They lost the opening game against New Zealand.
South Africa vs Afghanistan
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter
Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign against Canada, we expect him to turn things around as he has been sensational since he came back from retirement which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Darwish Rasooli has been incredible prior to this tournament as he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer. In the opening game he scored 20 off 13 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi was brilliant the last time he travelled to India and he could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he bagged four wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and we expect him to lead the way and make a big impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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