291

South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

SA

74%

Chance of Winning

AFG

26%

Parimatch

1.34
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T20i

Narendra Modi Stadium

South Africa take on Afghanistan in the 13th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 11 at 11:00 AM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 168 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2026.
  • With 176 runs, Darwish Rasooli is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in 2026.

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South Africa vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

South Africa headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format as they have been inconsistent. They would be hoping to turn things around and top the group this term. In the opening game they went head to head against Canada and they won the game by 57 runs.

Afghanistan head into this game after a disappointing start against New Zealand and now they cannot afford to lose any more points if they aspire to make the next round. They lost the opening game by five wickets. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Africa’ chances of winning - 74%
  • Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 26%

South Africa vs Afghanistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Dewald Brevis did not have a great start to the tournament regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been outstanding for South Africa in this format and we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. Even though he struggled in the last game, he has been the standout batter and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

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South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Breeze

SKY: Clear

RAIN: No Rain

TEMP: 32C

WIND POWER: 13 Km/hr

South Africa and Afghanistan Player List

Playing

SA
SA
AFG
AFG
First TeamSecond Team
Markram Aiden

all rounder

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

De Kock Quinton

wicket keeper

Rickelton Ryan

wicket keeper

Naib Gulbadin

all rounder

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Jansen Marco

all rounder

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Linde George

all rounder

Team Form

South Africa Team Form

South Africa head into this tournament after a series win against West Indies, they won the opening game against Canada.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have won six of the last eight matches. They lost the opening game against New Zealand.

South Africa vs Afghanistan

T20i

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Icon

South Africa

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1.34
Icon

Afghanistan

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

3.25

South Africa vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign against Canada, we expect him to turn things around as he has been sensational since he came back from retirement which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Darwish Rasooli has been incredible prior to this tournament as he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer. In the opening game he scored 20 off 13 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi was brilliant the last time he travelled to India and he could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he bagged four wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and we expect him to lead the way and make a big impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:South Africa will winSouth Africa have a perfect record in this fixture against Afghanistan with three wins in three games.
Compare Odds:South Africa to win - 1.34
Afghanistan to win - 3.25
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