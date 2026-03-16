United States of America vs Namibia Match Prediction
USA
60%
Chance of Winning
NAM
40%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 365 runs, Monank Patel was the leading run scorer for United States of America in 2025.
- With 320 runs, Jan Frylinck was the leading run scorer for Namibia in 2025.
United States of America vs Namibia Chance of Winning
United States of America did not have a great start to the campaign as even though they bowled well, they lost against tournament favourites India by 29 runs, they lost the first two games but in the last match they managed to turn things around and beat Netherlands by 93 runs.
Namibia have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have two defeats in two games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against India and they lost the game by 93 runs. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- United States of America’ chances of winning - 60%
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 40%
United States of America vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026
Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format but he has struggled to make an impact in this campaign and in the last game he scored 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat, last year he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66. He has scored 18 in both matches and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
United States of America vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
United States of America and Namibia Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Patel Monank
wicket keeper
Steenkamp Louren
batsman
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Frylinck Jan Nicolaas
all rounder
Mukkamalla Saiteja
batsman
Loftie-Eaton Nicol
all rounder
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Smit JJ
all rounder
Kumar Milind
all rounder
Green Zane
wicket keeper
Singh Harmeet
all rounder
Leicher Dylan
bowler
Mohsin Mohammad
no information yet
Myburgh Willem
no information yet
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Trumpelmann Ruben
bowler
Netravalkar Saurabh
bowler
Scholtz Bernard Martinus
batsman
Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan
bowler
Heingo Max
no information yet
Adil Ehsan
bowler
Team Form
United States of America Team Form
United States of America did not have a great start to the season as they lost the first two games but in the last match they beat Netherlands.
Namibia Team Form
Namibia have struggled to make an impact so far as they have lost back to back games and are fifth on the table.
United States of America vs Namibia
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
USA
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Namibia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United States of America vs Namibia Top Batters
Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter
Monank Patel was decent in the last outing against Netherlands as he scored 36 runs. Last year with 365 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter
Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia as he was the leading run scorer for Namibia last year. In the two games thus far he has done well and we expect him to continue his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
United States of America vs Namibia Top Bowlers
Shadley Van Schalkwyk to be United States of America’ top bowler
Shadley Van Schalkwyk has been sublime so far in this campaign as thus far he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler
JJ Smit did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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