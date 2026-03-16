United States of America vs Namibia Match Prediction USA 60 % Chance of Winning NAM 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR United States of America takes on Namibia in the 26th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 15 at 03:00 PM IST.

United States of America vs Namibia Chance of Winning

United States of America did not have a great start to the campaign as even though they bowled well, they lost against tournament favourites India by 29 runs, they lost the first two games but in the last match they managed to turn things around and beat Netherlands by 93 runs.

Namibia have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have two defeats in two games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against India and they lost the game by 93 runs. As per our calculations, Namibia are favourites in the upcoming game.

United States of America’ chances of winning - 60%

Namibia’ chances of winning - 40%

United States of America vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026

Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format but he has struggled to make an impact in this campaign and in the last game he scored 13 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat, last year he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66. He has scored 18 in both matches and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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United States of America vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

United States of America and Namibia Player List

Team Form

United States of America Team Form

United States of America did not have a great start to the season as they lost the first two games but in the last match they beat Netherlands.

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have struggled to make an impact so far as they have lost back to back games and are fifth on the table.

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United States of America vs Namibia Top Batters

Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter

Monank Patel was decent in the last outing against Netherlands as he scored 36 runs. Last year with 365 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter

Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia as he was the leading run scorer for Namibia last year. In the two games thus far he has done well and we expect him to continue his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United States of America vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Shadley Van Schalkwyk to be United States of America’ top bowler

Shadley Van Schalkwyk has been sublime so far in this campaign as thus far he has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler

JJ Smit did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.