West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
ZIM
19%
Chance of Winning
WI
81%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 155 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this campaign.
- With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.
West Indies vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
West Indies headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in this format but so far in this campaign they have surprised us all and have dominated the group stages thus far as they have won all four games and ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Italy by 42 runs.
Zimbabwe has been a biggest story in this campaign as they have showcased their class in what was a difficult group but they dominated the group and ended up second on the table. They would be hoping to carry on their form in Super Eight. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 81%
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 19%
West Indies vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026
Shimron Hetmyer has done well in this format and he has been solid so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 134 runs and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Tadiwanashe Marumani has been solid so far this season as he has been consistent and so far has scored 90 runs in three games. In the last match he scored 34 off 26 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
West Indies and Zimbabwe Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bennet Brian
batsman
King Brandon
batsman
Marumani Tadiwanashe
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Myers Dion
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Burl Ryan
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Munyonga Tony
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Musekiwa T
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Evans Brad
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Cremer Graeme
all rounder
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Ngarava Richard
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Muzarabani Blessing
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Team Form
West Indies Team Form
West Indies dominated the group stages this season as they ended up with four wins in four games.
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have done well so far in this campaign as they ended up second on the table and qualified for the Super Eight.
West Indies vs Zimbabwe
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter
Shai Hope was sensational in the last game as he scored 75 off 46 balls against Italy. So far this season he has scored 155 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett continued his excellent form in the last game as he has scored back to back half centuries. Bennett remains the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jason Holder did not have a good outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Blessing Muzarabani was excellent once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Sri Lanka. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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