West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction ZIM 19 % Chance of Winning WI 81 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR West Indies take on Zimbabwe in the 44th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 23 at 07:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

West Indies headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in this format but so far in this campaign they have surprised us all and have dominated the group stages thus far as they have won all four games and ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Italy by 42 runs.

Zimbabwe has been a biggest story in this campaign as they have showcased their class in what was a difficult group but they dominated the group and ended up second on the table. They would be hoping to carry on their form in Super Eight. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 81%

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 19%

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026

Shimron Hetmyer has done well in this format and he has been solid so far in this campaign. Thus far he has scored 134 runs and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Tadiwanashe Marumani has been solid so far this season as he has been consistent and so far has scored 90 runs in three games. In the last match he scored 34 off 26 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

West Indies and Zimbabwe Player List

Team Form

West Indies Team Form

West Indies dominated the group stages this season as they ended up with four wins in four games.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have done well so far in this campaign as they ended up second on the table and qualified for the Super Eight.

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West Indies vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope was sensational in the last game as he scored 75 off 46 balls against Italy. So far this season he has scored 155 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett continued his excellent form in the last game as he has scored back to back half centuries. Bennett remains the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder did not have a good outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani was excellent once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Sri Lanka. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.