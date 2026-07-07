Surrey vs Sussex T20 Blast Match Prediction SUR 56 % Chance of Winning SUS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to have another rematch, as it will feature Surrey going against Sussex in the next game. This match is set to be played on 8 July at 11:00 PM IST at Kennington Oval in London. Surrey is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Gloucestershire by 57 runs. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Essex by 100 runs. Which one of these two teams manages to regain its winning momentum?

Who will win? Surrey Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.

Jason Roy, from Surrey, has scored 231 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.66.

Tymal Mills, from Sussex, has secured 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.41.

Surrey vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in head-to-head matches, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 231 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.66, and Reece Topley, who holds 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.05. On the other hand, Sussex will be eager to end its losing streak in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, to defeat Surrey at its own home-ground. They have players such as Daniel Hughes, who has scored 266 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.25, and Tymal Mills, who holds 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.41.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 56%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 44%

Surrey vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has been one of the strongest teams in the South Group in T20 Blast. The team has played 9 games in this season, out of which it has managed to win 5 and lost the remaining 4. In the next game against Sussex, they will be eyeing for another win, noting their record over them. Along with that, Surrey also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Dan Lawrence, who has scored 206 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.20, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 193 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.57. Tom Curran has taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 33.75.

On the other hand, Sussex has not been able to do well in this season of T20 Blast. The team has also played 9 games, but won only two of them, losing the remaining 7 matches. Their next game against Surrey will be yet another challenge for them, noting they have not won any of their last four games against them. They have batsmen such as Harrison Ward, who has scored 192 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32, and Tom Alsop, who has scored 168 runs in 8 innings at an average of 24. Sean Hunt holds 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 20.

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Surrey vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Surrey will be taking the home-ground advantage in the match against Sussex, as it will be played at Kennington Oval in London. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 12 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Sussex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 41% Humidity 18° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 41% Humidity 18° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey just got its winning momentum affected right before the next game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Dan Lawrence, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.16, and Josh Philippe, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to end its three match losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 32.22, and John Simpson, who has scored 162 runs in 9 innings at an average of 18.

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Surrey vs Sussex Top Batters

Jason Roy is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Surrey this season. He has been able to score 231 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 25.66.

Daniel Hughes is the leading run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 266 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 33.25.

Surrey vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Reece Topley has been the star with the ball for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to take 17 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 15.05.

Tymal Mills is holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this tournament. He has secured 12 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 27.41.