Hampshire vs Middlesex T20 Blast Match Prediction
HAM
57%
Chance of Winning
MID
43%
Parimatch
T20
The Rose Bowl
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hampshire has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, without losing any one of them.
- Joe Weatherley, from Hampshire, has scored 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.42.
- Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.60.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Hampshire will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joe Weatherley, who has scored 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.42, and Scott Currie, who holds 18 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 13. On the other hand, Middlesex will aim to continue its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables and steal a win. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 37, and Tom Helm, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.60.
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 57%
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 43%
Hampshire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Hampshire has positioned itself as the best performing team in the South group. The team holds a massive total of 7 wins and just 2 losses in the 9 games it has played. The next game against Middlesex also brings another winning opportunity. Their record against Middlesex has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 252 runs in 7 innings at an average of 63, and James Vince, who has scored 285 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.62. Chris Wood has taken 16 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 18.62.
On the other hand, Middlesex has given just the opposite performance as Hampshire in this season. The team holds 7 losses and just 2 wins in the 9 matches it has played, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. But it will be quite challenging, noting they will go against Hampshire at their own home ground. They have batsmen such as Leus du Plooy, who has scored 178 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.77, and Max Holden, who has scored 159 runs in 9 innings at an average of 17.66. Luke Hollman has also taken 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.88.
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Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Hampshire and Middlesex will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The clash between Hampshire and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Hampshire and Middlesex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Boyle Matt
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Mayes Ben
no information yet
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Fuller James
all rounder
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Currie Scott
bowler
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Jack Eddie
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Sharma Naavya
no information yet
Team Form
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five matches, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.75, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 46.25.
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has finally regained its winning momentum in the tournament. The team is now having four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Eathan Bosch, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 41.42, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 146 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.33.
Hampshire vs Middlesex
T20
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire
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Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Batters
Joe Weatherley is standing as the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.42.
Luke Hollman has been dominating the run-scoring charts for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 185 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 37.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Scott Currie has been the undisputed star with the ball for Hampshire this season. He holds 18 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 13.
Tom Helm is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 27.60.
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