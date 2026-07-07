Hampshire vs Middlesex T20 Blast Match Prediction HAM 57 % Chance of Winning MID 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is all set to feature an intense clash, as it will be Hampshire going against Middlesex in the next game. This match will be played on 8 July at 11:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Kent by 19 runs. On the other hand, Middlesex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Essex by 4 wickets. Can Middlesex cause yet another upset?

Who will win? Hampshire Middlesex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, without losing any one of them.

Joe Weatherley, from Hampshire, has scored 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.42.

Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.60.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joe Weatherley, who has scored 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.42, and Scott Currie, who holds 18 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 13. On the other hand, Middlesex will aim to continue its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables and steal a win. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 37, and Tom Helm, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.60.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 57%

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 43%

Hampshire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has positioned itself as the best performing team in the South group. The team holds a massive total of 7 wins and just 2 losses in the 9 games it has played. The next game against Middlesex also brings another winning opportunity. Their record against Middlesex has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 252 runs in 7 innings at an average of 63, and James Vince, who has scored 285 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.62. Chris Wood has taken 16 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 18.62.

On the other hand, Middlesex has given just the opposite performance as Hampshire in this season. The team holds 7 losses and just 2 wins in the 9 matches it has played, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. But it will be quite challenging, noting they will go against Hampshire at their own home ground. They have batsmen such as Leus du Plooy, who has scored 178 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.77, and Max Holden, who has scored 159 runs in 9 innings at an average of 17.66. Luke Hollman has also taken 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.88.

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Middlesex will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Hampshire and Middlesex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 46% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 46% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Middlesex Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five matches, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Liam Dawson, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.75, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 185 runs in 9 innings at an average of 46.25.

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has finally regained its winning momentum in the tournament. The team is now having four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Eathan Bosch, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 41.42, and Joshua de Caires, who has scored 146 runs in 7 innings at an average of 24.33.

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Joe Weatherley is standing as the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 304 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.42.

Luke Hollman has been dominating the run-scoring charts for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to score 185 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 37.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Scott Currie has been the undisputed star with the ball for Hampshire this season. He holds 18 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 13.

Tom Helm is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 27.60.