Derbyshire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction DER 52 % Chance of Winning SOM 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Cross Pool games in the T20 Blast are about to bring more intensity, as it will be Derbyshire going against Somerset. This match will be played on 8 July at 11:00 PM IST at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire is heading to this game after having a tie in its previous match against Lancashire. On the other hand, Somerset is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Northamptonshire by 105 runs. Can Derbyshire regain its winning momentum as they play at their home?

Who will win? Derbyshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won its only head-to-head match against Northamptonshire by 191 runs.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 372 runs in 7 innings at an average of 74.40.

Nick Potts, from Derbyshire, has taken 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 22.15.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. Their record has been strong against Derbyshire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 372 runs in 7 innings at an average of 74.40, and Craig Overton, who has taken 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.33. On the other hand, Derbyshire will aim to turn the tables and secure a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have players such as Nick Potts, who holds 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 22.15, and Martin Andersson, who has scored 337 runs in 9 innings at an average of 48.14.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 48%

Derbyshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has not been able to do well in this tournament. Even after playing 9 games this season, the team has managed to secure just two wins and suffered with five losses. As they prepare for the upcoming match against Somerset, Derbyshire will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Aneurin Donald, who has scored 325 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.11, and Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 235 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.57. Ben Aitchison has taken 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.54.

On the other hand, Somerset has not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team holds just 2 wins and 5 losses in the 8 games it has played, as it now aims to secure another win. With a dominant record over Derbyshire, it might be a chance for the team to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 137 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.40, and Daniel Sams, who has scored 108 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27. Riley Meredith has taken 4 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 24.

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Derbyshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

This match will be played at Derbyshire’s home-ground, which is the County Ground in Derby, as Somerset enters as the away team. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 136, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 51% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 51% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sufyan Moqim, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 237 runs in 9 innings at an average of 29.62.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has regained its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Daniel Sams, who holds 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 30.77, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 123 runs in 9 innings at an average of 17.57.

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Derbyshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Martin Andersson is holding his place as the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire. He has managed to score 337 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 48.14.

James Rew is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Somerset this season. He has managed to score 372 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 74.40.

Derbyshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Nick Potts is leading the wicket-taking charts for Derbyshire this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in just 9 innings at an average of 22.15.

Craig Overton is the highest wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 28.33.