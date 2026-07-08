Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast 2026 Match Predixtion GLA 47 % Chance of Winning NOR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group of the T20 Blast is filled with some exciting games ahead, as Glamorgan prepares to go against Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 8 July at 11:00 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Worcestershire by 15 runs. On the other hand, Northamptonshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Somerset by 105 runs. Which one of these two teams could regain its winning momentum in the next game?

Who will win? Glamorgan Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.

David Willey, from Northamptonshire, has scored 311 runs in 9 innings at an average of 38.87.

Mason Crane, from Glamorgan, has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.83.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as David Willey, who has scored 311 runs in 9 innings at an average of 38.87, and Calvin Harrison, who holds 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 14.80. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to regain its winning momentum. For this, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage in the upcoming match. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 280 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.11, and Mason Crane, who holds 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.83.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 47%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan has been one of the key performers in the Central and West Group. With 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 matches, they have maintained their spot in the standings, eager to rank among the top three. Even though they take the home-ground advantage, the next game against Northamptonshire comes out as a challenge. They have batsmen such as Asa Tribe, who has scored 132 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44, and Sean Dickson, who has scored 252 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42. Nathan McAndrew has taken 12 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 21.58.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has maintained its spot as the best team in this season. The team has managed to secure 8 wins and just one loss in the 9 games it has played, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. With the next match being against Glamorgan, it is an opportunity for them to get back on track. Their record over Glamorgan has been strong. They have batsmen such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 213 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.50, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 244 runs in 9 innings at an average of 27.11. James Sales has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 16.38.

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Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire will be played at Sophia Gardens, which gives Glamorgan the home-ground advantage. The team batting first has won 4 out of 12 T20Is played here, while the chasing team has managed to win the remaining 8. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 135 in the second innings. Looking at this, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 56% Humidity 16° - 28° C 11 kmph

Sunny 56% Humidity 16° - 28° C 11 kmph

Glamorgan and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan just had its winning streak affected before heading to this game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Dan Douthwaite, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.88, and Will Smale, who has scored 215 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.88.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire encountered its first loss in this season. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five matches, as it aims to find its rhythm back. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 26.60, and Justin Broad, who has scored 177 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35.40.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has managed to score 280 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 31.11.

David Willey has started to showcase his consistency for Northamptonshire. He has been able to score 311 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 38.87.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Mason Crane is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 15.83.

James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 18 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 16.38.