Leicestershire vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction LEI 48 % Chance of Winning DUR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another intense battle is loading for the cricket fans in the T20 Blast, as the North Group will feature Leicestershire going against Durham. This match will be played on 8 July at 11:00 PM IST at Grace Road in Leicester. Leicestershire are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Yorkshire by 41 runs. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Nottinghamshire by just 2 runs. Which one of these two teams would get its fourth win of the season.

Who will win? Leicestershire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire and Durham have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 243 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.71.

Matthew Potts, from Durham, has taken 15 wickets in just 8 innings at an average of 17.80.

Leicestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham is heading to the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances this season, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 384 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.66, and Matthew Potts, who holds 15 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.80. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be aiming to turn the tables in the next game. The team takes on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to a great extent. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 243 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.71, and Ben Green, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 32.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 48%

Durham Chances of Winning: 52%

Leicestershire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire has not been able to perform well in the current edition of the T20 Blast. Having secured three wins and six losses in nine games, the team is now looking for ways in which it would be able to regain its winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage in the next game, they will aim to secure another win over Durham. They have batsmen such as Ben Cox, who has scored 187 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.71, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 213 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.62. Rehan Ahmed has managed to take 7 wickets in just 4 innings at an average of 19.28.

On the other hand, Durham has also given a similar performance as Leicestershire in this season. But the team has shown better form, which has helped them to get a better net run rate, and eventually boosts their confidence levels for the upcoming match. This boosted confidence will be playing a crucial role to help them defeat Leicestershire in the next game. They have batsmen such as Graham Clark, who has scored 214 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.75, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 158 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.57. Callum Parkinson has grabbed 14 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 17.21.

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Leicestershire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Durham will be played at Grace Road, which means Leicestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has not hosted any international T20 match, but it is well regarded for offering a balance with bat and ball. As the match progresses, the bowlers are able to get into the game, as the pitch slows down. Looking at the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the team winning the toss would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 49% Humidity 17° - 30° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 49% Humidity 17° - 30° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has encountered a losing streak once again this season. The team is now having two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Trevaskis, who holds 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.88, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 173 runs in 9 innings at an average of 19.22.

Durham Team Form

Durham has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Kasey Aldridge, who holds 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 22.23, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 147 runs in 9 innings at an average of 21.

Leicestershire vs Durham T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Durham Top Batters

Nick Kelly is holding the top spot in the run-scoring charts for Leicestershire this season. He has managed to score 243 runs in just 9 innings at an average of 34.71.

Alex Lees is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has been able to score a total of 384 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.66.

Leicestershire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Ben Green has been a consistent performer with the ball for Leicestershire this season. He has secured 10 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 32.

Matthew Potts has been leading the wicket-taking charts for Durham this season. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 17.80.