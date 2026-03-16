Facts: With 790 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for India in 2025.

With 431 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India head into this series as favourites and they dominated the opening game of the series as Indian bowlers had a brilliant outing and India won the game by 101 runs. In the last match India struggled in the run chase in Mullanpur. On a good batting wicket Indian batters failed to show up and they lost the game by 51 runs.

South Africa headed into the last game after a series defeat in ODI format and then an embarrassing loss in the opening game of the series but they bounced back in the last outing and they won the game with ease and tied the series 1-1. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 70%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 30%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav has had flashes of brilliance but has still struggled to make an impact in this series. In the last two games he has scored 12 and 5 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock has struggled for consistency since his return from retirement but in the last game he was excellent as he scored 90 off 46 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dharamsala during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Clear No Rain Very Cold No Wind

Clear No Rain Very Cold No Wind

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have dominated the T20I in this calendar year but in the last match they lost against South Africa who levelled the series 1-1.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have lost three of the last five matches in the T20 format but they managed to level the series in the last outing.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma did not have a great start to the series but we expect him to bounce back in game three as he has been sensational this year and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer in the opening game and has done well in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 30 wickets he has been the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi was impressive once again as he bagged two wickets in the last match. So far in this series he has five wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.