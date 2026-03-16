Facts: With 756 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for India in 2025.

With 395 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India head into this series after an outstanding display in the ODI format against South Africa as India won the series 2-1. India would be hoping to carry on their form in this format which has been their biggest strength this term. India haven't lost a T20I series in this calendar year and they beat Australia in the last series away from home.

After a disappointing defeat against India, South Africa would be hoping to bounce back and end this tour on a high. This would arguably be the biggest challenge for South Africa as they face India who has historically been lethal at home. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 68%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 32%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav has been solid in the T20 format but this season has been a struggle for him especially in T20Is. He has scored 144 runs with an average of 15.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickleton struggled to make an impact in the ODIs prior to this series and so far in T20Is he has scored 118 runs with an average of 23.60 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cuttack during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have dominated the T20I in this calendar year as they have just one defeat in the last 14 matches.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have struggled for consistency in this format in this calendar year. In the last series, they lost against Pakistan 2-1.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma has been sensational so far this season. He has been sensational for India since his debut and is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis did not have a great series with the bat in the ODIs but we expect him to turn things around as he is the leading run scorer for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy has continued to shine for India and has been outstanding in this calendar year. With 26 wickets he has been the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Corbin Bosch to be South Africa’ top bowler

Corbin Bosch has been the standout bowler for South Africa in this calendar year. So far this year, he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.