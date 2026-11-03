Match details Andhra vs Assam First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

AND
AND
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Andhra Squad

PlayersBhui Ricky, Girinath Uppara, Gnaneshwar CR, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Rahul Seeram Venkata, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
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Assam Squad

PlayersAlam Roshan, Das Amlanjyoti, Das Denish Paramananda, Das Rishav, Deka Hridip, Deka Nihar, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lachit Sunil Girik, Newar Bishal, Purkayastha Swarupam, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Dipjyoti, Saikia Pradyuman, Singh Rajveer, Talukdar Anurag, Thakur Mohit
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Venue Guide

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