Match details Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Bhatt Bhargav, Chavda Aryan Nitesh, Hooda Deepak, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, More Akshay, Patel Dhruv, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Manan, Toksiya Lakshit
|Bench
|no information yet
Madhya Pradesh Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet