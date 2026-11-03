Match details Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

BAR
BAR
MAP
MAP

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Baroda Squad

PlayersBhatt Bhargav, Chavda Aryan Nitesh, Hooda Deepak, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, More Akshay, Patel Dhruv, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Manan, Toksiya Lakshit
Benchno information yet

Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Anubhav Santosh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kewat Roshan, Khan Avesh, Khan Mohd Arshad, Kiran Ravi, Kumar Shivang, Mahajan Atharv, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Patidar Rajat, Purohit Saksham, Rathore Chanchal, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Akshay, Sharma Shubham, Shinde Himanshu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet