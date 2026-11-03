Match details Mumbai vs Rajasthan First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

MUM
MUM
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Joshi Divyansh, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Parkar Suved, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Saxena Divyaansh, Shedge Suryansh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Changra Mohit, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Dhiwan Sahil, Garhwal Anshul, Godara Sumit, Harsh Vishal, Jain Darshan, Kumar Hemant, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rajbar Rohan, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Sharma Chetan, Sharma Kartik, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Yadav Sachin Ashok
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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