Match details Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

TAN
TAN
HIM
HIM

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersA Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, G Ajitesh, Govinth -, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khumar R Vimal, Kishore Sai, Kumar P Saravan, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington, Yadav R Sonu
Benchno information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Shubham, Avikash, Guleria Arpit, Kalia Hritik, Kalta Vaibhav, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Rana Jitender, Sandal Harshit, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Vasisht Akash, Wadhera Nehal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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