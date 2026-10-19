Match details Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|A Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, G Ajitesh, Govinth -, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khumar R Vimal, Kishore Sai, Kumar P Saravan, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington, Yadav R Sonu
|Bench
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Arora Shubham, Avikash, Guleria Arpit, Kalia Hritik, Kalta Vaibhav, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Rana Jitender, Sandal Harshit, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Vasisht Akash, Wadhera Nehal
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet