Match details Kuwait vs Jersey List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 27.10.2026

List a

KUW
KUW
JER
JER

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kuwait Squad

PlayersAhmed Mirza, Amin Mohammad, Anto Clinto, Aslam Mohommed, Bhavsar Meet, Chenthamara Anudeep, Khan Shiraz, Lathif Nimish, M Mohammed Shafeeq, Monib Sayed, Patel Usman, Patel Yasin Ishak, Sandaruwan Ravija, Tahir Bilal, Zaheer Ali
Benchno information yet

Jersey Squad

PlayersBirrell Daniel, Blampied Dominic, Brennan Charlie, Carlyon Harrison, Dunford Jake, Gouge Patrick Bartholomew, Greenwood Nick, Jenner Jonty, Lawrenson Josh, Norman Stan, Perchard Charles, Perchard William George, Richardson George Franklin, Sumerauer Julius, Tribe Asa Mark, Tribe Zak Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet