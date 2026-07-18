Squads Dragons vs Typhoons List a Super 50 Series, Women 10.08.2026

List a

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP

Playing

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP
First TeamSecond Team
Calvert Emily

no information yet

Bartlett Ocean

all rounder

Caulfield Amy

all rounder

Butterly Jane

all rounder

Devine Mollie

all rounder

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

Delany Laura

all rounder

Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

Gough Rebecca

all rounder

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Jackson Jennifer

all rounder

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

McNally Julie

all rounder

McGrahan Lucy

all rounder

Thompson M

no information yet

McGranaghan L

no information yet

Thomson Luke

no information yet

Thomson Sinead

no information yet

Noble Elise

no information yet

Van der Schyff Christine

no information yet

Paul Leah

all rounder

Waldron Mary

wicket keeper

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Walsh Alice

all rounder

Spence Millie

no information yet

Strang Jaimie-Lee

wicket keeper

Bench

DRA
DRA
TYP
TYP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet