Match details Tasmania Tigers vs Queensland Bulls List a One-Day Cup 02.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, February 02, 2027 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tasmania Tigers Squad
|Players
|Bean Marcus, Chaudhary Nikhil, David Tim, Doran Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, Macmillan Rafael, Meredith Riley, Montgomery Jack, O Connor Aidan, Owen Mitchell J, Prestwidge Will, Rogers Tom, Silk Jordan, Ward Tim, Webster Beau, Wyllie Teague
|Bench
|no information yet
Queensland Bulls Squad
|Players
|Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Clayton Jack, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Mclachlan Dylan, Patterson Ollie, Ryan Jem, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet