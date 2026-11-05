Match details Tasmania Tigers vs Queensland Bulls List a One-Day Cup 02.02.2027

List a

TIG
TIG
BUL
BUL

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 02, 2027 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersBean Marcus, Chaudhary Nikhil, David Tim, Doran Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Kuhnemann Matthew, Macmillan Rafael, Meredith Riley, Montgomery Jack, O Connor Aidan, Owen Mitchell J, Prestwidge Will, Rogers Tom, Silk Jordan, Ward Tim, Webster Beau, Wyllie Teague
Benchno information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Clayton Jack, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Mclachlan Dylan, Patterson Ollie, Ryan Jem, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet