Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Derbyshire Falcons Squad
|Players
|Baker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Khan Aamna, Kibler Olivia, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth
|Bench
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad
|Players
|Ascott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Kirk Michaela, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Thaker Clara
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet