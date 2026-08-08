Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

DER
DER
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersBaker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Khan Aamna, Kibler Olivia, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Kirk Michaela, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Thaker Clara
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet