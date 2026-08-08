Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026

List a

DER
DER
NOR
NOR

Playing

DER
DER
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet