Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 06.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker Olivia
bowler
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Austin Meg
batsman
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Kibler Olivia
no information yet
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Patel Anisha
bowler
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Slater Beth
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Match has not started yet