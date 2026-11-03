Match details Andhra vs Vidarbha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Andhra Squad

PlayersBharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Dhanush Marathala, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Bodhala Vinay, Kumar Saurabh, Prasad SDNV, Raju Kalidindi Siva Narasimha, Raju Satyanarayana, Ram Jagarlapudi Saketh, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Nithish, Sandeep Kumar Chennuboina Sai, Sandeep Y, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Sudharsian Kodavandla, Varma Bhupathiraju Munish, Vijay Tripurana
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Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhute Nachiket, Binkar Rohit, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Shubham, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Sheikh Faiz Mohammad, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
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