Match details Chandigarh vs Maharashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Birla Nishunk, Chowdhry Hardik, Dhanda Rohit, Joshi Tushar, Kapoor Hartejassvi, Kashyap Vishu, Kaushik Ankit, Khan Arslan, Saini Sanyam, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Harjit, Singh Taranpreet, Thakur Nikhil, Vohra Manan
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Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
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Venue Guide

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