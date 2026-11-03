Match details Haryana vs Mumbai List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

HAR
HAR
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Ishant Ravi, Dalal Yashvardhan, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Kukna Ajay, Singh Yuvraj, Siwach Ashish, Tewatia Rahul, Thakral Anuj, Vats Parth Shiv
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Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Attarde Shashank, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Sharma Rohit, Shedge Suryansh, Simran Mulchandani Ishan, Sutar Chinmay Rajesh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul
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Venue Guide

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