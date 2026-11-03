Match details Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

UTP
UTP
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersAnsari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Karan, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Juyal Aryan, Nigam Vipraj, Panwar Vineet, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Kartik
Benchno information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Samal Swastik, Samantray Biplab Bipin, Sarbeswar Mohanty Dina Krushna, Singh Prayash Kumar, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed
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Venue Guide

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