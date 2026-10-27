Match details Delhi vs Bihar T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

DEL
DEL
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dhull Yash, Lakra Dev, Rana Harshit, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sangwan Pradeep, Sharma Ishant, Sharma Kshitiz, Sharma Suyash, Sharma Vaibhav, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Sidhu Jonty, Singh Himmat, Thareja Lakshay, Tyagi Harsh, Vashisth Shivank, Vijayran Pranshu, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersJoshi Gaurav, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kumar Babul, Kumar Sachin, Nigrodh Sharman, Parmar Anujit, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Harsh Mukesh, Raj Malay Mritunjay, Saket Abhijeet, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Ankit Indrasan, Singh Harsh, Singh Paramjit, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Singh Sachin Kumar, Yadav Amod Kamal, Yadav Krishna
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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