Match details Delhi vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Delhi Squad
|Players
|Arya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dhull Yash, Lakra Dev, Rana Harshit, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sangwan Pradeep, Sharma Ishant, Sharma Kshitiz, Sharma Suyash, Sharma Vaibhav, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Sidhu Jonty, Singh Himmat, Thareja Lakshay, Tyagi Harsh, Vashisth Shivank, Vijayran Pranshu, Yadav Lalit
|Bench
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Bana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet