Match details Delhi vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

DEL
DEL
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dhull Yash, Lakra Dev, Rana Harshit, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sangwan Pradeep, Sharma Ishant, Sharma Kshitiz, Sharma Suyash, Sharma Vaibhav, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Sidhu Jonty, Singh Himmat, Thareja Lakshay, Tyagi Harsh, Vashisth Shivank, Vijayran Pranshu, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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