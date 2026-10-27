Match details Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, November 26, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Abhinay Kanwar, Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Chopra Prashant, Dagar Mayank, Dhawan Rishi, Galetiya Vinay, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jamwal Ayush, Kalia Hritik, Negi Mukul, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Tomar Prashant, Vasisht Akash, Verma Sumeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet