Match details Rajasthan vs Punjab T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 30.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 30, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Choudhary Aniket, Garhwal Aditya, Garhwal Shubham, Gupta Arjit, Khan Salman Faruk, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Suthar Manav
|Bench
|no information yet
Punjab Squad
|Players
|Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Markande Mayank, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Baltej, Singh Gurkeerat, Singh Jassinder, Singh Mandeep, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet