Match details St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons T20 Caribbean Premier League 30.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 30, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Warner Park, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad
|Players
|Ali Moeen, Allen Fabian, Cornwall Rahkeem, Gore Karima, Hamilton Jahmar, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, Joseph Alzarri, Khan Shadab, Kumar Milind, Mahase Anderson, Moqim Sufyan, Perera Kusal, Phillip Anderson, Seales Jayden, Singh Tajinder, Springer Shamar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Warner Park
|City
|Basseterre
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Lozack Road End
|Hosts to
|Pavillion End
Match has not started yet