Munster Reds Cricket Team Players

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Munster Reds

Frost, Alistair

Zimbabwe

Laegsgaard, Nicolaj

Denmark

Hald, Oliver

Denmark

Calitz, Benjamin

Canada

O Brien, Kevin

Ireland

Moor, Peter

Zimbabwe

Campher, Curtis

Ireland

Doheny, Stephen

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Delany, Gareth

Ireland

White, Benjamin

Ireland

Commins, Murray

South Africa

Kane, Tyrone

Ireland

Ford, Mathew

Ireland

McCarthy, Liam

Ireland

Kruger, Brandon

Ireland

Smith, Finn Catherwood

Ireland

Granger, Michael

Australia

Joyce, Ryan

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

O'Reilly, Mikey

Ireland

Rock, Neil

Ireland

Foster, Matthew

Australia

Manley, Josh

Ireland

Weldon, Matthew

Ireland

Hunter, Ryan

Ireland

McLoughlin Gavin, Cormac Micheal Joseph

Ireland

Tector, Jack

Ireland

Lodewicus le Roux, Philippus

Ireland

Joyce, Ryan

South Africa

Hassett, Cormac

Ireland

Frost, Mike

Ireland

Sherzad, Muzamil

Ireland

McDonough, Byron

Ireland

Karunakaran, Ryan

Fletcher, Conner

Zimbabwe

Dyer, Harry

Ireland

Lynch, Seamus

Ireland

Fletcher, Connor

Hunter, Ryan

Ireland

Egerton, Cian

Delany, David

Ireland

McNally, John

Ireland

McNicholl, Sean

Ireland

Hilton, Kian

Ireland

Riley, Oliver

Ireland

Khan, Zubair Hassan

Pakistan

Buss, Jack

Prakash, Ashil

Kumar, Kanishk

Saghir, Awais

Broome, Daniel

O'Sullivan, Eshan

Ireland

Stevenson, Connor

Adrianatos, Mark

South africa

Metcalfe, Oliver

Ireland

Dickson, Jack Michael

Francis, Peter

Modgil, Swapnil

Ireland

Anjum, Nabeel

Dickson, Jack

Benton, Jeremy

New zealand

Prophet, Thorne

South africa

Khan, Suliman Safi

Afghanistan

Sumanasinghe, Dineth

Sri lanka

Nabi, Bakhtyar

Brewster, Matthew

Gautam, Sunil