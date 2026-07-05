Veerasammy Permaul
bowler
|Full name:
|Veerasammy Permaul
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|7
|1
|137
|102
|89
|Innings
|17
|7
|1
|247
|100
|86
|Overs
|352.2
|55.1
|0.3
|5224.4
|877.3
|285.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|46
|0
|0
|1426
|62
|5
|Runs
|1183
|271
|8
|12686
|3475
|1985
|Wickets
|31
|8
|0
|607
|136
|61
|Avg
|38.16
|33.87
|0
|20.89
|25.55
|32.54
|SR
|68.19
|41.37
|0
|51.64
|38.71
|28.08
|Eco
|3.35
|4.91
|16
|2.42
|3.96
|6.95
|BB
|8
|3
|0
|15
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|35
|4
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|7
|1
|137
|102
|89
|Innings
|13
|4
|0
|197
|61
|34
|Not outs
|2
|1
|0
|30
|16
|16
|Runs
|145
|19
|0
|2374
|655
|132
|Balls Faced
|290
|26
|0
|0
|0
|138
|Avg
|13.18
|6.33
|0
|14.21
|14.55
|7.33
|SR
|50
|73.07
|0
|0
|0
|95.65
|Fours
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Highest
|26
|10
|0
|86
|39
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0