Veerasammy Permaul

Veerasammy Permaul

bowler

Full name:Veerasammy Permaul
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Harpy Eagles

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches97113710289
Innings177124710086
Overs352.255.10.35224.4877.3285.3
Balls------
Maidens46001426625
Runs118327181268634751985
Wickets318060713661
Avg38.1633.87020.8925.5532.54
SR68.1941.37051.6438.7128.08
Eco3.354.91162.423.966.95
BB8301553
4w0003540
5w1003110
10w000700

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches97113710289
Innings13401976134
Not outs210301616
Runs1451902374655132
Balls Faced29026000138
Avg13.186.33014.2114.557.33
SR5073.0700095.65
Fours1810007
Fifties000500
Sixies200006
Highest26100863918
Hundreds000000

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