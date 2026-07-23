Squads Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 23.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Al Hasan Shakib
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Allen Fabian
all rounder
Anderson Kevlon
batsman
Andrew Jewel
wicket keeper
Blades Jediah
no information yet
Cornwall Rahkeem
all rounder
Brooks Shamarh
batsman
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Gore Karima
bowler
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Greaves Justin
all rounder
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Khan Hassan
bowler
James Joshua
all rounder
Latiff Riyad
no information yet
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
McCoy Obed
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Mir Usama
bowler
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Seales Jayden
bowler
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Smith Odean
all rounder
Sampson Quentin
batsman
Springer Shamar
all rounder
Savory Kemol
wicket keeper
Wasim Imad
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Wickham Kevin
batsman
Tahir Imran
bowler
Match has not started yet