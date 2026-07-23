Squads Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 23.08.2026

T20

Antigua

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW

Playing

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW
First TeamSecond Team
Al Hasan Shakib

all rounder

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Allen Fabian

all rounder

Andrew Jewel

wicket keeper

Blades Jediah

no information yet

Cornwall Rahkeem

all rounder

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Greaves Justin

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

James Joshua

all rounder

Latiff Riyad

no information yet

Jangoo Amir

wicket keeper

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Mir Usama

bowler

Paul Keemo

all rounder

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Pretorius Dwaine

all rounder

Smith Odean

all rounder

Springer Shamar

all rounder

Savory Kemol

wicket keeper

Wasim Imad

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Bench

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet