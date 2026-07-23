Match details Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 23.08.2026

T20

Antigua

ANT
ANT
GAW
GAW

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 23, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad

PlayersAl Hasan Shakib, Allen Fabian, Andrew Jewel, Cornwall Rahkeem, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gore Karima, Greaves Justin, Jacobs Bevon, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, McCoy Obed, Mir Usama, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seales Jayden, Smith Odean, Springer Shamar, Wasim Imad, Wickham Kevin
Benchno information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersAli Moeen, Anderson Kevlon, Blades Jediah, Brooks Shamarh, Hetmyer Shimron, Hope Shai, Joseph Shamar, Khan Hassan, Latiff Riyad, McDermott Ben, Motie Gudakesh, Paul Keemo, Phillips Glenn, Pretorius Dwaine, Sampson Quentin, Savory Kemol, Shepherd Romario, Tahir Imran
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSir Vivian Richards Stadium
CityAntigua
Capacity10000
EndsAndy Roberts End
Hosts toCurtly Ambrose End

Match has not started yet