Match details Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 23.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad
|Players
|Al Hasan Shakib, Allen Fabian, Andrew Jewel, Cornwall Rahkeem, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gore Karima, Greaves Justin, Jacobs Bevon, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, McCoy Obed, Mir Usama, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seales Jayden, Smith Odean, Springer Shamar, Wasim Imad, Wickham Kevin
|Bench
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
|Players
|Ali Moeen, Anderson Kevlon, Blades Jediah, Brooks Shamarh, Hetmyer Shimron, Hope Shai, Joseph Shamar, Khan Hassan, Latiff Riyad, McDermott Ben, Motie Gudakesh, Paul Keemo, Phillips Glenn, Pretorius Dwaine, Sampson Quentin, Savory Kemol, Shepherd Romario, Tahir Imran
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|City
|Antigua
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Andy Roberts End
|Hosts to
|Curtly Ambrose End
Match has not started yet