Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction
SYT
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
Parimatch
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 75 runs, Shadab Khan is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
- With 120 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder were excellent last season but so far this season they have struggled to make an impact and have lost both games thus far. Sydney Thunder would be hoping to register first points on board in the upcoming game. In the last match they went head to head against Sydney Sixers and they lost the game by 47 runs.
Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades by 14 runs but they bounced back in the last match and beat Perth Scorchers with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 45%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2025
Sam Konstas struggled to make an impact last season and has once again been underwhelming in the first two games as he scored 30 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro had an underwhelming season last term and so far this season he has scored 55 runs in two matches. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Canberra during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Konstas Sam
batsman
Munro Colin
batsman
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Warner David
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Bryant Max
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Alsop Tom
wicket keeper
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Green Chris
bowler
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
McAndrew Nathan John
bowler
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Haskett Liam
all rounder
Team Form
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder were exceptional last season but have struggled so far this term. They have lost both games thus far.
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat lost the opening game but in the last match they beat Perth Scorchers by eight wickets.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Cameron Bancroft did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Sixers as he scored seven. He was outstanding in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw did not have a great start as he scored 18 against Melbourne Renegades. But in the last game he scored a brilliant century against Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Chris Green did not have a great game against Hobart Hurricanes regardless we are going to back him as last season Green was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Xavier Bartlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett was expensive in the last game but still ended up with best bowling figures for his side. Bartlett was sensational last season and was the standout bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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