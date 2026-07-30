Essex vs Hampshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction ESS 48 % Chance of Winning HAM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in the Group B of the One-Day Cup is expected to be a thriller for the fans, as it will be Essex going against Hampshire. This match will be played on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Sussex by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Hampshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Worcestershire by 4 runs.

Who will win? Essex Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Essex.

Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 216 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72.

Ashutosh Sharma, from Hampshire, has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.87.

Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 180 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.87. On the other hand, Essex will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 216 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72, and Matt Critchley, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.28.

Essex Chances of Winning: 48%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has given some mixed performances in this tournament. The team has played a total of three games in this season, out of which they have won one and lost the remaining two. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 183 runs in 2 innings at an average of 91.50, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 108 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36. Mackenzie Jones has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.

On the other hand, Hampshire has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. However, the team started the tournament with a win but then encountered two consecutive losses. The next game against Essex looks to be a chance for them to regain their winning momentum. Their record over them has been strong, which might help them to get the much needed win. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.66, and Nick Gubbins, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33. Harry Petrie has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 43.33.

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Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 13 ODIs, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. So, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Hampshire won’t be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 40% Humidity 13 - 25 C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 40% Humidity 13 - 25 C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Charlie Bennett, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39, and Simon Fernandes, who has scored 64 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to come out victorious in the next match. They have players such as Oliver Williams, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 49, and Ali Orr, who has scored 88 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.33.

Essex vs Hampshire List a County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now!

Essex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Noah Thain is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to score a total of 216 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 72.

Tom Prest is among the key batsmen for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 180 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 60.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Matt Critchley is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 24.28.

Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 18.87.