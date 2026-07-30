341
18+ Content. T&Cs Apply. Play Responsibly.

Essex vs Hampshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction

ESS

48%

Chance of Winning

HAM

52%

Parimatch

2.12
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

List a

County Ground

The next game in the Group B of the One-Day Cup is expected to be a thriller for the fans, as it will be Essex going against Hampshire. This match will be played on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Sussex by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Hampshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Worcestershire by 4 runs.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Essex.
  • Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 216 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72.
  • Ashutosh Sharma, from Hampshire, has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.87.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 180 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.87. On the other hand, Essex will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 216 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72, and Matt Critchley, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.28.

  • Essex Chances of Winning: 48%
  • Hampshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has given some mixed performances in this tournament. The team has played a total of three games in this season, out of which they have won one and lost the remaining two. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 183 runs in 2 innings at an average of 91.50, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 108 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36. Mackenzie Jones has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.

On the other hand, Hampshire has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. However, the team started the tournament with a win but then encountered two consecutive losses. The next game against Essex looks to be a chance for them to regain their winning momentum. Their record over them has been strong, which might help them to get the much needed win. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.66, and Nick Gubbins, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33. Harry Petrie has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 43.33.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 13 ODIs, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. So, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Hampshire won’t be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
40% Humidity
13 - 25 C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
40% Humidity
13 - 25 C Temperature
13 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Hampshire Player List

Playing

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Orr Ali

batsman

Westley Tom

all rounder

Critchley Matt

all rounder

Roelofsen Grant

wicket keeper

Brown Ben

wicket keeper

Fernandes Simon Maurice L

no information yet

Fuller James

all rounder

Neal Andrew

no information yet

Jones Mackenzie

all rounder

Bennett Charlie Edward

no information yet

Williams Oliver

no information yet

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Charlie Bennett, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39, and Simon Fernandes, who has scored 64 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to come out victorious in the next match. They have players such as Oliver Williams, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 49, and Ali Orr, who has scored 88 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.33.

Essex vs Hampshire

List a

County Ground, null

Icon

Essex

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.12
Icon

Hampshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.64

Essex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Noah Thain is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to score a total of 216 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 72.

Tom Prest is among the key batsmen for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 180 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 60.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Matt Critchley is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 24.28.

Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 18.87.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Hampshire will win.Hampshire has been on a winning streak against Essex in recent head-to-head matches.
Compare Odds:Essex to Win - 2.12
Hampshire to Win - 1.64
Best Bet
5★★★★★
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments