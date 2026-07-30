Essex vs Hampshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction
ESS
48%
Chance of Winning
HAM
52%
Parimatch
List a
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Essex.
- Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 216 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72.
- Ashutosh Sharma, from Hampshire, has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.87.
Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Hampshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 180 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.87. On the other hand, Essex will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 216 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72, and Matt Critchley, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.28.
- Essex Chances of Winning: 48%
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 52%
Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Essex has given some mixed performances in this tournament. The team has played a total of three games in this season, out of which they have won one and lost the remaining two. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 183 runs in 2 innings at an average of 91.50, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 108 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36. Mackenzie Jones has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.
On the other hand, Hampshire has also shown a similar performance in this tournament. However, the team started the tournament with a win but then encountered two consecutive losses. The next game against Essex looks to be a chance for them to regain their winning momentum. Their record over them has been strong, which might help them to get the much needed win. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.66, and Nick Gubbins, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33. Harry Petrie has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 43.33.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Essex and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 13 ODIs, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. So, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Essex and Hampshire won’t be affected due to the weather conditions.
Essex and Hampshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Orr Ali
batsman
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Gubbins Nick
batsman
Westley Tom
all rounder
Middleton Fletcha
batsman
Allison Charles
batsman
Lehmann Jake
batsman
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Harmer Simon
bowler
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Roelofsen Grant
wicket keeper
Brown Ben
wicket keeper
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Fuller James
all rounder
Snater Shane
bowler
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Jones Mackenzie
all rounder
Abbott Kyle
bowler
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Williams Oliver
no information yet
Team Form
Essex Team Form
Essex has shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Charlie Bennett, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39, and Simon Fernandes, who has scored 64 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to come out victorious in the next match. They have players such as Oliver Williams, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 49, and Ali Orr, who has scored 88 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.33.
Essex vs Hampshire Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
HampshireHAM
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|WLWLL
EssexESS
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|WLLWL
Essex vs Hampshire
List a
County Ground, null
Essex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Essex vs Hampshire Top Batters
Noah Thain is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to score a total of 216 runs in 3 innings for the team at an average of 72.
Tom Prest is among the key batsmen for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 180 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 60.
Essex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers
Matt Critchley is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 24.28.
Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 18.87.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments