Oliver George Robinson

Oliver George Robinson

wicket keeper

Full name:Oliver George Robinson
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Durham

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches602546
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches602546
Innings912239
Not outs616
Runs3065821849
Balls Faced4748818667
Avg36.0539.0925.72
SR64.55100.36127.28
Fours3889472
Fifties1646
Sixies261420
Highest16720669
Hundreds710

Oliver George Robinson Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultDerbyshire vs Durham

Derbyshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

County Ground

DER

DER

197

DUR

DUR

203

ResultDurham vs Leicestershire

Durham vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

150

LEI

LEI

148

ResultDurham vs Yorkshire

Durham vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DUR

DUR

93

YOR

YOR

151

ResultNottinghamshire vs Durham

Nottinghamshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

157

DUR

DUR

156

ResultDurham vs Northamptonshire

Durham vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

138

NOR

NOR

145

ResultDurham vs Lancashire

Durham vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

128

LAN

LAN

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

ResultYorkshire vs Durham

Yorkshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

208

DUR

DUR

205

UpcomingDurham vs Nottinghamshire

Durham vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

NOT

NOT

One-Day Cup

International career

Oliver George Robinson was born on December 1, 1998. He is a professional cricketer who plays for Durham County Cricket Club. Robinson can play as a wicket-keeper or as a specialist batsman. He made his debut for Kent in 2017 before moving to Durham.

2017

  • Named in England Under-19 squad for matches against India.
  • Made his debut for Kent County Cricket Club.

2018

  • Selected again for England Under-19s in June for Test series against South Africa Under-19s.

2019-2020

  • Included in the England Lions squad for the tour of Australia.

Leagues Participation

Oliver Robinson has taken part in several notable T20 leagues, gaining valuable playing time and experience. He has competed in The Hundred and the International League T20, which helped him develop his skills and adapt to different formats.

The Hundred

Ollie Robinson plays for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024 tournament. He made his debut on July 26, 2024, in a match against Trent Rockets. In one game, Robinson helped Northern Superchargers reach a total of 145/5 in their 100 balls innings.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

Northern Superchargers

Debut on July 26; helped score 145/5 in one match

International League T20

In 2025, Ollie Robinson plays for the Gulf Giants team in the International League T20. This participation allows him to gain more experience in competitive T20 cricket outside England.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Gulf Giants

Active player in ILT20

Domestic career

Oliver Robinson began his cricket career in Kent, where he played age-group and club cricket before joining the county’s academy in 2014. He quickly showed promise, winning the John Aitken Grey Trophy twice as the most promising academy player. Robinson made his senior debut for Kent in early 2017 during the Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies. Over the next years, he developed into a key player, making his first-class debut in 2018 and becoming Kent’s main wicket-keeper in 2019 after an injury to Sam Billings.

Robinson scored his first first-class century in 2019 and followed that with more strong performances, including a record double century in the One-Day Cup in 2022. Despite success, limited opportunities in T20 cricket led him to go on loan to Durham in 2022 for more game time. After that, he left Kent to join Durham permanently ahead of the 2023 season. At Durham, Robinson continued his strong form, helping the team win Division Two with three centuries and impressive batting averages. He extended his contract with Durham until 2027, establishing himself as a key figure in the club.

Throughout his domestic career, Robinson has played in multiple formats. His first-class career began in August 2018, and his latest first-class match was in June 2025. He made his List A debut in February 2017 and played his last List A game in September 2022. Robinson’s Twenty20 debut came in July 2019, with his most recent T20 match played in June 2025. His steady progress across formats and clubs shows his growing experience and value as both a wicket-keeper and batsman.

Records and achievements

Oliver Robinson’s cricket career features steady progress and key achievements that highlight his development from a promising young player to an important professional.

  • 2014: Received a place in the Kent Cricket Academy, marking the start of his formal cricket development.
  • 2016 & 2017: Won the John Aitken Grey Trophy twice, awarded to the most promising academy player of the year.
  • 2017: Selected for the England Under-19 squad for series against India and South Africa.
  • 2019-2020: Included in the England Lions team during the tour of Australia, gaining experience at a higher representative level.
  • 2022: Played a key role in Kent’s One-Day Cup victory, adding a major domestic trophy to his achievements.

Personal life

Oliver Robinson keeps most of his personal life private, but some facts and challenges are known. His career continues to develop despite early setbacks.

Family

Robinson studied at Hurstmere School in Greenwich. Public sources list his father as P. Robinson. Information about a wife or children is not available.

Finances

By January 2025, Robinson’s net worth reached about 1 million US dollars.

Scandals

When Robinson was 18 and 19 years old, racist and sexist posts appeared on his social media in 2012 and 2013. This caused his suspension from international cricket while an investigation took place. Robinson apologized, explaining he did not realize the posts were still visible, and denied any racist or sexist intent.

Fans

Robinson has around 13,000 followers on Instagram.

Another Players

Wood, Mark

Wood, Mark

Sowter, Nathan

Sowter, Nathan

Borthwick, Scott

Borthwick, Scott

Coughlin, Paul

Coughlin, Paul

Toole, Raymond

Toole, Raymond

Pretorius, Migael

Pretorius, Migael

Stubbs, Tristan

Stubbs, Tristan

Ackermann, Colin

Ackermann, Colin

Lewis, Jon

Lewis, Jon

Patel, Ajaz

Patel, Ajaz