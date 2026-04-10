International career

Oliver George Robinson was born on December 1, 1998. He is a professional cricketer who plays for Durham County Cricket Club. Robinson can play as a wicket-keeper or as a specialist batsman. He made his debut for Kent in 2017 before moving to Durham.

2017

Named in England Under-19 squad for matches against India.

Made his debut for Kent County Cricket Club.

2018

Selected again for England Under-19s in June for Test series against South Africa Under-19s.

2019-2020

Included in the England Lions squad for the tour of Australia.

Leagues Participation

Oliver Robinson has taken part in several notable T20 leagues, gaining valuable playing time and experience. He has competed in The Hundred and the International League T20, which helped him develop his skills and adapt to different formats.

The Hundred

Ollie Robinson plays for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024 tournament. He made his debut on July 26, 2024, in a match against Trent Rockets. In one game, Robinson helped Northern Superchargers reach a total of 145/5 in their 100 balls innings.

Year Team Notes 2024 Northern Superchargers Debut on July 26; helped score 145/5 in one match

International League T20

In 2025, Ollie Robinson plays for the Gulf Giants team in the International League T20. This participation allows him to gain more experience in competitive T20 cricket outside England.

Year Team Notes 2025 Gulf Giants Active player in ILT20

Domestic career

Oliver Robinson began his cricket career in Kent, where he played age-group and club cricket before joining the county’s academy in 2014. He quickly showed promise, winning the John Aitken Grey Trophy twice as the most promising academy player. Robinson made his senior debut for Kent in early 2017 during the Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies. Over the next years, he developed into a key player, making his first-class debut in 2018 and becoming Kent’s main wicket-keeper in 2019 after an injury to Sam Billings.

Robinson scored his first first-class century in 2019 and followed that with more strong performances, including a record double century in the One-Day Cup in 2022. Despite success, limited opportunities in T20 cricket led him to go on loan to Durham in 2022 for more game time. After that, he left Kent to join Durham permanently ahead of the 2023 season. At Durham, Robinson continued his strong form, helping the team win Division Two with three centuries and impressive batting averages. He extended his contract with Durham until 2027, establishing himself as a key figure in the club.

Throughout his domestic career, Robinson has played in multiple formats. His first-class career began in August 2018, and his latest first-class match was in June 2025. He made his List A debut in February 2017 and played his last List A game in September 2022. Robinson’s Twenty20 debut came in July 2019, with his most recent T20 match played in June 2025. His steady progress across formats and clubs shows his growing experience and value as both a wicket-keeper and batsman.

Records and achievements

Oliver Robinson’s cricket career features steady progress and key achievements that highlight his development from a promising young player to an important professional.

2014: Received a place in the Kent Cricket Academy, marking the start of his formal cricket development.

2016 & 2017: Won the John Aitken Grey Trophy twice, awarded to the most promising academy player of the year.

2017: Selected for the England Under-19 squad for series against India and South Africa.

2019-2020: Included in the England Lions team during the tour of Australia, gaining experience at a higher representative level.

2022: Played a key role in Kent’s One-Day Cup victory, adding a major domestic trophy to his achievements.

Personal life

Oliver Robinson keeps most of his personal life private, but some facts and challenges are known. His career continues to develop despite early setbacks.

Family

Robinson studied at Hurstmere School in Greenwich. Public sources list his father as P. Robinson. Information about a wife or children is not available.

Finances

By January 2025, Robinson’s net worth reached about 1 million US dollars.

Scandals

When Robinson was 18 and 19 years old, racist and sexist posts appeared on his social media in 2012 and 2013. This caused his suspension from international cricket while an investigation took place. Robinson apologized, explaining he did not realize the posts were still visible, and denied any racist or sexist intent.

Fans

Robinson has around 13,000 followers on Instagram.