Gloucestershire vs Surrey England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction GLO 54 % Chance of Winning SUR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense, as it will feature Gloucestershire going against Surrey. This match will be played on 31 July at 6:30 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Kent by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Warwickshire by 45 runs. Which team gets to make it to the top three?

Who will win? Gloucestershire Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.

Cameron Bancroft, from Gloucestershire, has scored 129 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.50.

Benji Floros, from Surrey, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.85.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Surrey with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Surrey has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 129 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.50, and Graeme van Buuren, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.80. On the other hand, Surrey will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ryan Patel, who has scored 251 runs in 4 innings at an average of 62.75, and Benji Floros, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.85.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 46%

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire have finally got the start they needed in this tournament. The team holds a win and two losses in the three matches it has played this season. In the upcoming match against Surrey, they have a chance to secure another win. Their record against Surrey has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Graeme van Buuren, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 101, and James Bracey, who has scored 115 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.33. Daaryoush Ahmed has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.

On the other hand, Surrey has shown mixed performances in this tournament. Already they have played four games, out of which they have managed to secure two wins and two losses. Along with that, their record against Gloucestershire has not been strong lately, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 230 runs in 4 innings at an average of 115, and Dom Sibley, who has scored 183 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.75. Ryan Patel has also been able to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.60.

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Surrey will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted a total of 38 ODIs, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first, and 19 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 243, but it falls to 211 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Surrey will be played without any weather interruptions.

Sunny 45% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 45% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Gloucestershire and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has finally ended its losing streak in this format of the game. The team is now having just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Oliver Price, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.75, and Daaryoush Ahmed, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has been able to do well in this format of the game to some extent. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 45.33, and Josh Blake, who has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55.33.

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft is the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He has been able to score 129 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 64.50.

Ryan Patel is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to score 251 runs in just 4 innings at an average of 62.75.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Graeme van Buuren is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 30.80.

Benji Floros is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 34.85.