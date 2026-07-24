Zimbabwe vs India T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 2026 Match Prediction ZIM 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of Zimbabwe is now coming to an end, as both teams get ready to face each other in the third T20I. This match is all set to be played on 26 July at 4:30 PM IST at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe has not been able to perform well in this series against India, as the team now aims to end it on a strong note. On the other hand, this series has helped India to regain its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. Will India end the series with a win, or will it be Zimbabwe causing an upset?

Who will win? Zimbabwe India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Zimbabwe.

Ishan Kishan, from India, has scored 1498 runs in 53 innings at an average of 28.80.

Blessing Muzarabani, from Zimbabwe, has taken 112 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 21.05.

Zimbabwe vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the third T20I against Zimbabwe with a higher chance of winning. The team stands undefeated against Zimbabwe in its recent games, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 92 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23, and Mayank Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.83. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be keen to turn the tables and end the series with a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win over India. They have players such as Wessly Madhevere, who has scored 1295 runs in 75 innings at an average of 19.32, and Blessing Muzarabani, who holds 112 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 21.05.

Zimbabwe Chances of Winning: 30%

India Chances of Winning: 70%

Zimbabwe vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Zimbabwe did not have a good time in the series against India. With their batting line-up being unable to do well, the team ended up losing the series opener by a huge margin. The same form continued in the next game, as the team now aims to end the series on a strong note. Taking the home-ground advantage, Zimbabwe will stand eager to shock the Indian team and end the series with a win. They have batsmen such as Ryan Burl, who has scored 2040 runs in 113 innings at an average of 25.50, and Tadiwanshe Marumani, who has scored 1325 runs in 71 innings at an average of 19.77. Richard Ngarava has secured 123 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 20.60.

On the other hand, India will be willing to secure another win in this series. The team has finally found the same form back in which they were able to win the T20 World Cup. Now even though the players are new, their dominance remains strong. And with their strong form against Zimbabwe, they now look the favourites to secure the series win. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1498 runs in 53 innings at an average of 28.80, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 1574 runs in 54 innings at an average of 42.54. Prince Yadav has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 22.71.

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Zimbabwe vs India Match Toss Prediction

The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at Harare Sports Club, which gives the home-ground advantage to Zimbabwe. This venue has already hosted 84 T20Is, out of which 45 have been won by the team batting first, and 37 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 155, but it falls to 133 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% 5° - 21° C 16 kmph

Sunny 47% 5° - 21° C 16 kmph

Zimbabwe and India Player List

Team Form

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team is still having more losses than wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum.

They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who holds 110 wickets in 123 innings at an average of 23.85, and Ben Curran, who scored 10 runs off 8 balls in his first game.

India Team Form

India has finally regained its winning momentum as the series started. The team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game.

They have players such as Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 65 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 20.50, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1363 runs in 55 innings at an average of 32.45.

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Zimbabwe vs India Top Batters

Brian Bennett will still remain a key batsman for Zimbabwe in this series. In his T20I career, he has scored 1990 runs in 62 innings for the team at an average of 35.53.

Ishan Kishan is now standing tall as India's highest run-scorer in recent games. In his T20I career, he has managed to score 1498 runs in just 53 innings at an average of 28.80.

Zimbabwe vs India Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava will be a key bowler for Zimbabwe in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 112 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 21.05.

Prince Yadav will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He holds 7 wickets in 5 innings for the team at an average of 22.71.