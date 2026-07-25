Surrey vs Northamptonshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction SUR 49 % Chance of Winning NOR 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The One-Day Cup is about to have one of the much awaited games, as it would be Surrey going against Northamptonshire in the next match. This match will be played on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at Woodbridge Road in Guildford. Surrey will be heading to this game taking the home-ground advantage, as they aim to secure another win this season. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to continue its winning momentum and secure yet another win to rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Surrey Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

Adam Thomas, from Surrey, has scored 319 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.44.

Yuzvendra Chahal, from Northamptonshire, holds 227 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 25.59.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning against Surrey. For this, the team will surely have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1199 runs in 33 innings at an average of 39.96, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 227 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 25.59. On the other hand, Surrey will be eager to come out victorious. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 319 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.44, and Tim van Vuuren, who holds 38 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 25.57.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 49%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 51%

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has been one of the top contenders in this tournament. After starting the new campaign with a win, it is now necessary for the team to carry on the same momentum in the upcoming match. Against Northamptonshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage and have been on a winning streak too, which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Dom Sibley, who has scored 1280 runs in 43 innings at an average of 32, and Ryan Patel, who has scored 1550 runs in 37 innings at an average of 45.58. Yousef Majid has managed to take 25 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 49.40.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has also shown a different form this season. As they prepare for the upcoming match against Surrey, they will aim to carry the same momentum in the next game and come out victorious. Still, it will be slightly challenging, noting their record over them has not been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 1201 runs in 46 innings at an average of 30.79, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 1842 runs in 61 innings at an average of 31.22. Liam Guthrie will be a key bowler, as he holds 38 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 28.92.

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Surrey vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Northamptonshire will be played at Woodbridge Road in Guildford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Surrey. This venue has not hosted any ODI game but it is known for offering a balanced surface. Seamers will be able to enjoy a bit of movement early in the game, but the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen as the game progresses. Spinners are also expected to play a role as the pitch slows down in the middle overs. The team which wins the toss in this game is expected to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 13° - 25° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 13° - 25° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has displayed an impressive form in this format of the game. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Tom Ealham, who holds a wicket in 3 innings at an average of 118, and Josh Blake, who has scored 862 runs in 28 innings at an average of 34.48.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire regained its form as soon as the tournament started. Now with the team having more losses than wins in its recent games, they will have to carry their winning momentum forward. They have players such as Rob Keogh, who has scored 2024 runs in 70 innings at an average of 31.13, and Luke Procter, who holds 41 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 43.87.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire List a Woodbridge Road, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Adam Thomas will be a key batsman for Surrey in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to score 319 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.44.

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1199 runs in 33 innings at an average of 39.96.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Tiaan van Vuuren will be a key bowler for Surrey in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 38 wickets in just 26 innings at an average of 25.57.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has managed to take 227 wickets in just 139 innings at an average of 25.59.