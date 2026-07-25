Somerset vs Warwickshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction SOM 51 % Chance of Winning WAR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the One-Day Cup will be having an exciting game, as it would feature Somerset going against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset will be looking at this game as a chance to grab a win, as they take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Warwickshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Nottinghamshire by 3 wickets. Can Warwickshire finally end its losing streak in this format?

Who will win? Somerset Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Somerset.

Jake Lintott, from Warwickshire, has taken 3 wickets in one match at an average of 18.33.

Tom Lammonby, from Somerset, has scored 488 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.66.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 488 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.66, and Migael Pretorius, who holds 68 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 27.04. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be keen to get its first win of the season. Their record against Somerset has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have players such as George Garton, who has scored 117 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58.50, and Jake Lintott, who holds 3 wickets in one inning at an average of 18.33.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 51%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 49%

Somerset vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset is now looking for ways in which it could regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team did not receive a good start in this tournament, but they will be eager to capitalise on the home-ground advantage in the game against Warwickshire. However, it should be noted that their record over them has not been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Savin Perera, who scored 58 runs in his debut game, and Joshua Thomas, who has scored 359 runs in 21 innings at an average of 23.93. Archie Vaughan has managed to take 6 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 30.

On the other hand, Warwickshire will be keen to secure its first win of the season. The team has already played two games in this tournament and both of them have resulted in losses. Now with the next game being against Somerset, they will look to it as a chance to secure a win. It should be noted that they have been dominant over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Sam Hain, who has scored 80 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 93.02, and Ethan Bamber, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32. Tazeem Chaudry Ali has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.33.

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Warwickshire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted a total of 30 ODIs, out of which 9 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 212, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Warwickshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 13° - 22° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Somerset and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has not been able to do well in this format lately. Still, the team has managed to secure almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jake Ball, who holds 133 wickets in 99 innings at an average of 32.90, and Johnny Connell, who scored 24 runs in his debut game.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Rob Yates, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 43.50, and Alex Davies, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50.

Somerset vs Warwickshire List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Tom Lammonby will be a key batsman for Somerset in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 488 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.66.

George Garton will be a key batsman for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to score 117 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 58.50.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius will be a key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 68 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 27.04.

Jake Lintott will be a key bowler for Warwickshire in the next game. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the previous match at an average of 18.33.