Middlesex vs Glamorgan, One-Day Cup Match Prediction MID 56 % Chance of Winning GLA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the One-Day Cup is expected to be a thriller as it would be Middlesex going against Glamorgan. This match will be played on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett. Middlesex will be heading to this game eager to secure another win at their home-ground and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be looking at this game as a breakthrough, as it aims to go to the top of the table.

Who will win? Middlesex Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Middlesex has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.

Dan Douthwaite, from Glamorgan, has taken 40 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 32.17.

Nathan Fernandes, from Middlesex, has scored 459 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.25.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Middlesex will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 459 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.25, and Luke Hollman, who holds 54 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.51. On the other hand, Glamorgan will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Hope-Bell, who scored 123 runs in his debut game in this format, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 40 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 32.17.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 56%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 44%

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex has been in a dominant form in the One-Day Cup lately. With its strong performances, the team is able to push itself to the top of the table with each passing game. In the upcoming match against Glamorgan, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. Along with that, the team also stands undefeated over them in recent head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 640 runs in 32 innings at an average of 25.60, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 1159 runs in 37 innings at an average of 33.11. Noah Cornwell has managed to take 10 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 55.20.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has managed to carry their winning momentum to a great extent. But they will be facing a huge challenge in the next match, as they go against Middlesex. It has been long since they secured a win over them in the 50 over format. With its improved line-up and player performances, the team will aim to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Alex Horton, who has scored 286 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.77, and Eddie Byrom, who has scored 965 runs in 29 innings at an average of 37.11. Romano Franco has managed to take 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 52.14.

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Glamorgan will be played at Brunton Memorial Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering traditional English conditions. Pacers will be able to enjoy some seam movement early in the game, while the batters will be able to score freely once the pitch slows down. Spinners will be effective in the middle overs, as the ball starts to grip. Looking at the pitch conditions, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Glamorgan won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 58% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 58% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has shown a strong form in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Toby Roland-Jones, who has taken 132 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 26.68, and Joe Cracknell, who has scored 912 runs in 31 innings at an average of 29.41.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has now started a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the winning streak in the next match. They have players such as Timm van der Gugten, who has taken 95 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 32.53, and Henry Hurle, who has scored 81 runs in 5 innings at an average of 16.20.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan List a Brunton Memorial Ground, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Nathan Fernandes will be a key batsman for Middlesex in the next game. He has managed to score 459 runs for the team in 15 innings at an average of 38.25.

Jack Hope-Bell will be a key batsman for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He was able to score 123 runs for the team in his debut game in this format.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Luke Hollman will be a key bowler for Middlesex in the upcoming match. He has managed to take a total of 54 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 29.51.

Dan Douthwaite will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the next game. He has managed to take 40 wickets for the team in 30 innings at an average of 32.17.