Jaydn Kennick Denly

Jaydn Kennick Denly

all rounder

Full name:Jaydn Kennick Denly
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

England

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches5
Innings4
Overs25.3
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs135
Wickets4
Avg33.75
SR38.25
Eco5.29
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches5
Innings5
Not outs2
Runs78
Balls Faced93
Avg26
SR83.87
Fours9
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest37
Hundreds0

Jaydn Kennick Denly Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Aspinwall, Tom

Aspinwall, Tom

Pennington, Dillon

Pennington, Dillon

Clark, Tom

Clark, Tom

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Boyden, Josh

Boyden, Josh

Singh, Harry

Singh, Harry

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Rew, James

Rew, James

Fonseka, D Keshana

Fonseka, D Keshana