Matthew William Parkinson

Matthew William Parkinson

bowler

Full name:Matthew William Parkinson
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches156543787
Innings156883686
Overs15.334.420.01580.4308.2298.4
Balls------
Maidens00030660
Runs47203198447216322286
Wickets15717364119
Avg4740.628.2825.8425.519.21
SR9341.617.1454.8228.915.05
Eco3.035.859.92.825.297.65
BB1241054
4w001845
5w000620
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches156543787
Innings114581520
Not outs01024107
Runs8753096063
Balls Faced881184110481
Avg801.259.08124.84
SR10087.545.4536.7457.6977.77
Fours1113657
Fifties000000
Sixies000000
Highest875301518
Hundreds000000

Matthew William Parkinson Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

UpcomingHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

Matt Parkinson News

View all

If you are ready to get to know cricketer Matt Parkinson better, here is the latest news about him: training plans, past match results, personal records.

ENG vs NZ | Jack Leach ruled out of Lord's Test, Matt Parkinson to make debut as concussion replacement

ENG vs NZ | Jack Leach ruled out of Lord's Test, Matt Parkinson to make debut as concussion replacement

In an unfortunate incident in the first Test between England and New Zealand, spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the game due to a concussion after his fielding efforts at the boundary. Matt Parkinson will be the concussion replacement for him and will also make his Test debut against New Zealand.

Matt Parkinson10:35 AM, 12 May, 2022

Watch | Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson's beautiful ball that will remind you of Shane Warne

Matt Parkinson04:30 PM, 29 August, 2021

ENG vs IND | Bring in ‘The Beast’ Livingstone, leave out ‘bits-and-pieces’ Curran at The Oval, suggests Warne

Matt Parkinson10:25 AM, 26 July, 2021

Ben Stokes labels Old Trafford wicket ‘horrific’; Jos Buttler disagrees and says batters need to swallow ego

Matt Parkinson04:41 PM, 23 July, 2021

England could hand Parkinson Test debut against India with Ashes in mind, feels Shane Warne

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