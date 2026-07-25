Sussex vs Yorkshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction SUS 44 % Chance of Winning YOR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are excited for the upcoming match in the Group B of the One-Day Cup, as it will feature Sussex going against Yorkshire. This match will be taking place on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Hove. Sussex will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win as they will be taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Yorkshire will enter this game to ensure that they are able to secure a win and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Sussex Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.

Jack Carson, from Sussex, has scored 372 runs in 15 innings at an average of 33.81.

Benjamin Cliff, from Yorkshire, holds 21 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 29.71.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Sussex has been strong in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious in the upcoming match. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 831 runs in 29 innings at an average of 30.77, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 21 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 29.71. On the other hand, Sussex will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jack Carson, who has scored 372 runs in 15 innings at an average of 33.81, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who holds 36 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 33.11. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be keen to secure a win in this game.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 44%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Sussex vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex is looking for ways in which it could get back its winning momentum this season. And the next game against Yorkshire might bring them one such opportunity. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to defeat Yorkshire and rank up in the standings. But their record against Yorkshire will be posing some challenges. They have batsmen such as Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who has scored 888 runs in 27 innings at an average of 37, and Tom Price, who has scored 284 runs in 14 innings at an average of 23.66. Toby Munt was able to take 2 wickets for the team in his debut game.

On the other hand, Yorkshire will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match. Even though it will be an away game for the team, they will still be standing as a close contender in the next match. Their record against Sussex has been strong in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 754 runs in 35 innings at an average of 26, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 1936 runs in 71 innings at an average of 32.81. George Hill has managed to take 44 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 23.88.

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Yorkshire will be played at County Ground in Hove, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sussex. This venue has already hosted 8 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and 2 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 217, but it falls to 200 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the team which wins the toss would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Yorkshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 15° - 24° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 68% Humidity 15° - 24° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has shown an impressive form in this format of the game. The team has almost the same number of wins as losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same momentum in the next match. They have players such as Dominic Goodman, who holds 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 33.46, and George Thomas, who has scored 516 runs in 20 innings at an average of 27.15.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has shown a strong form in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ben Coad, who holds 60 wickets in 48 innings at an average of 29.81, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 3946 runs in 125 innings at an average of 33.72.

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Jack Carson will be a key batsman for Sussex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 372 runs in just 15 innings at an average of 33.81.

William Luxton will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score an impressive total of 831 runs in 29 innings at an average of 30.77.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Fynn Hudson-Prentice will be a key bowler for Sussex in the next game. He has managed to take a total of 36 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 33.11.

Benjamin Cliff will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets in List A format in 15 innings at an average of 29.71.