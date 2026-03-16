Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction
DUBC
55%
Chance of Winning
ABU
45%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Who will win
Facts:
- With 302 runs, Shayan Jahangir is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.
- With 218 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in this campaign.
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Dubai Capitals won the championship last season but struggled early on in the season as they lost four of the first six games but in the second half of the season, they managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with three wins in the last four matches and made the playoffs this season.
Unlike their opponents, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but still managed to secure the fourth spot in the final game as they beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Dubai Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025
Rovman Powell was solid last season and he has once again showcased his class this season as so far he has scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Philip Salt did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around as he managed to score 212 runs. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Dubai with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Hales Alex
batsman
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Russell Andre
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Bidaisee Navin
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Jawadullah Muhammad
no information yet
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Salamkheil Waqar
no information yet
Chawla Piyush
bowler
Farooq Muhammad
no information yet
Chowdary Mayank
batsman
Khan Farhan
all rounder
Ahmad Ibra
no information yet
Ugarkar Rushil
all rounder
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Chand Unmukt
batsman
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Stone Olly
bowler
Currie Scott
bowler
Garton George
bowler
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Team Form
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals had a strong end to the group stages as they won three of the last four matches and ended up third on the table.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled for consistency but with a win in the last game they managed to seal a playoff spot.
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head
Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture in the past against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6-1. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Dubai Capitals won the game.
Head to Head:
Dubai Capitals : 06
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters
Shayan Jahangir to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter
Shayan Jahangir has had an incredible campaign thus far. Even though he struggled in the last game, he has scored 302 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Livingstone to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Even though Liam Livingstone has struggled for consistency, he has been the standout batter this season as he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Ajay Kumar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. With 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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