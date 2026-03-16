Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction DUBC 55 % Chance of Winning ABU 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Dubai Capitals take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the Eliminator round of the 2025 International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 01 at 08:00 PM IST.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals won the championship last season but struggled early on in the season as they lost four of the first six games but in the second half of the season, they managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with three wins in the last four matches and made the playoffs this season.

Unlike their opponents, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but still managed to secure the fourth spot in the final game as they beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Dubai Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Rovman Powell was solid last season and he has once again showcased his class this season as so far he has scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Philip Salt did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around as he managed to score 212 runs. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dubai with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals had a strong end to the group stages as they won three of the last four matches and ended up third on the table.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled for consistency but with a win in the last game they managed to seal a playoff spot.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture in the past against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6-1. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Dubai Capitals won the game.

Head to Head:

Dubai Capitals : 06

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Shayan Jahangir to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Shayan Jahangir has had an incredible campaign thus far. Even though he struggled in the last game, he has scored 302 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Liam Livingstone has struggled for consistency, he has been the standout batter this season as he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. With 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.