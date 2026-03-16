Facts: India’s Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer of South Africa’s tour of India with 135 runs in a single innings.

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke is the second highest run-getter of the series with 72 runs in one game.

South Africa have a 51-41 lead over India in their ODI head-to-head tally so far.

India vs South Africa Chances of Winning

South Africa opted to field first in the first One Day International of their tour of India but it did not quite go in their favor. The latter went guns blazing as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli notched up 57 and 135 runs, respectively, forging a dominant 136-run partnership for the second wicket. Captain and wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul also made a valuable contribution of 60 runs, and miscellaneous scores from the rest of the team gave the hosts a solid 349-run total. South Africa’s bowling attack failed to curtail scoring but Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch and Ottneil Baartman ended up taking two wickets apiece.

During South Africa’s chase, their top order collapsed with virtually no contributions and their middle order attempted to bring stability to their innings. Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch did their absolute best by securing scores of 72, 70 and 67 runs, respectively, but they fell short of the mark by 17 runs in the end. Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana were instrumental in India’s victory as they claimed four and three wickets, respectively.

India chance of winning - 74%

South Africa chance of winning - 26%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

India to score over 30.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early dismissal in the first ODI resulted in a 25-run stand with seasoned opener Rohit Sharma. The latter went on to score a half-century and proves to be in solid form at the moment, having amassed 202 runs in three innings against Australia in their ODI series prior to this. However, Jaiswal is certainly a powerhitter and will be expected to come good in the second encounter.

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India vs South Africa Toss Prediction

A single ODI has been hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium so far, and it was a rain-affected match between India and New Zealand where the latter scored a mere 108 runs. India’s decision to field first paid off in the fixture which makes chasing the top choice in the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny and clear skies at Raipur on the day of the game with absolutely no threat of rain. The temperature is predicted to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India’s batters were formidable in the last game and their top order knocked it out of the mark as veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set the team up for success. Their bowlers, too, held up their end of the bargain as they kept their rivals at bay.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s top order did not quite hit their marks and that put immense pressure on their all-rounders to complete a massive chase. Although they made it rather close, they lacked the firepower to overhaul India.

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India vs South Africa Best Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s Best Batter

Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs to score his 60th half-century in his ODI career thus far, having notched up 57 runs in the previous game. Although he was not the top scorer, he has a whopping 11427 runs in 269 innings, along with a stellar average of 49.25. He is expected to lead the charge in the next game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Quinton de Kock faced a two-ball duck in the first ODI between the sides but the wicket-keeper batter was their leading run scorer in the previous series against Pakistan where he garnered 239 runs in three innings. He has the potential to bounce back and put on a big total against India in the upcoming match.

India vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be India’s Best Bowler

Harshit Rana emerged as India’s second leading wicket-taker in the last outing against South Africa where he picked three wickets in ten overs and achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.50. He currently has an average of 21.66 in the series, and he was their top bowler overall against Australia prior to this tournament. He remains the top contender for the second ODI as well.

Nandre Burger to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Nandre Burger was the leading bowler for South Africa last time out and he was tied for the position with a two-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.50. He was their top wicket-taker against Pakistan with five wickets in two innings and an average of 15.00, making him the favorite for the next encounter, too.